All things starry

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANSlife) “The Starry Night” — the famous painting by Vincent van Gogh — is the inspiration for designer Samant Chauhan’s summer/spring collection 2020, showcased at the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 on Wednesday.

In the backdrop of thousands of glittering stars played on a screen, models walked the ramp wearing outfits which the designer says are “recreations” of one of the most recognised paintings in the history of Western culture.

Chauhan kept the entire collection in black to present an idea of how he sees the colour. The line-up comprised mostly evening gowns with trails, pantsuits, skirts, printed jackets and peplum blouses.

The designer has played with sleeves like bell, off shoulders, balloon and trails.

The outfits were embellished with sequins, thread and bead works in floral motifs, rendered in fabrics such as silk, linen and organza.

Designer Diksha Khanna also showcased her collection titled “Pine Breeze” which was inspired by her childhood memories — days spent in Almora, a small town nestled in Uttarkhand.

Khanna had used only ivory and blue to represent that lush green, fresh air and cobbled pathways of the hills. The outfits also had motifs of pine trees and cones embroidered in the sleeves of the blouses and at the back of the jackets which the models wore while walking the ramp.

She represented the hilly pathways with loosely pleated denim, patched with languid sheer chanderi layers. She also made the sunset skies come alive with dramatic, tie-dyed ribbed hoodies and placement shibori panels.

The ivory linen fringe saree with ripped denim border was the highlight of the show, apart from the denim jersey kurta with sheer joggers set.

