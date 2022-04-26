The Yogi Adityanath government has now made it mandatory for all commissioners, district magistrates and other senior officers across Uttar Pradesh to adopt state government schools to ensure their facelift.

A directive in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra following Yogi’s appeal during the launch of ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ on April 4 to MPs, MLAs and government and public representatives to adopt government schools to improve its infrastructure.

Mishra said that it is expected that divisional commissioners and district magistrates will contribute their bit in the ‘Operation Kayakalp’ project, that aims at transforming government schools, by adopting them.

“You should also encourage gazetted officers working with you to adopt government schools,” he added.

A copy of the letter has been sent to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries asking them to adopt a school for giving children a clean atmosphere.

The Chief Secretary has also asked additional chief secretaries to motivate their staff working in the secretariat and directorates to contribute to ‘Operation Kayakalp’ by ensuring basic facilities in adopted schools.

They have been directed to enhance the quality of education by establishing direct contact with the school administration.

Besides, district magistrates have also been asked to provide the list of schools adopted by officers at block level to the government through the basic education officers (BSAs) in next 15 days.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Nath Singh was among the first officers to adopt a school in Lucknow earlier this month.

