A series of initiatives have been undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir government to give a major infrastructure push aimed at providing succour to people and improving the developmental parameters of the union territory at the national level

The thrust is on connectivity between the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. All the materials go to the Kashmir valley through the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which is the lifeline for Kashmir, and the major road between the two regions. Trucks carrying fruits from the valley pass to Jammu through this road.

But, during winters the Highway gets frequently closed due to snow and landslides. This may soon become a thing of the past.

Work is in full pace to construct and develop the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as an all-weather road. To ease the travel between Jammu and Srinagar, three corridors are being built at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore.

This four-lane road of 250 km length is being built at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore. Out of this, 4-laning of 210 km route has been completed, including 10 tunnels of 21.5 km.

The design of 4-laning of this road has been done on the basis of geo-technical and geological investigation to overcome the possible landslides in this area.

Crash barriers and other road safety measures have also been put in place to make travel between Jammu and Srinagar safe and smooth.

With the construction of this route, there will be all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar and the travel time from Srinagar to Jammu will reduce from 9-10 hours to 4-5 hours.

Once construction work on the Highway is completed, it will be a major driver for development and a game-changer, helping to bring the two distinct geographical regions of the UT closer to each other.

20230416-122006