WORLD

‘All world infrastructure is at risk of terror attacks’: Putin makes veiled threat

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a veiled threat suggesting that all energy infrastructure in the world is a legitimate military target after the Nord Stream pipeline explosion last month, the media reported.

The authoritarian leader said the blast in the gas pipeline, which western intelligence agencies have blamed on his own country, was a terrorist attack and this has set ‘the most dangerous precedent’, Daily Mail reported.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow yesterday, the Russian president warned that ‘any critically important object of transport, energy or utilities infrastructure is under threat’.

In a hidden jab aimed at the west, he suggested that this applied no matter where the infrastructure resides or who manages it, Daily Mail reported.

It comes as nations in Europe try to get set for a tough winter that is set to be dominated by surging energy prices and potential gas shortages brought on by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the subsequent damage to the Nord Stream pipeline.

Despite the threat, Britain has promised to continue its support of Ukraine and has promised to send rockets to defend its cities in the wake of Russian barrages that killed at least 19 people and injured scores more earlier this week.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had called for more help with his country’s air defence after the latest attacks and the UK seems set to answer by sending AMRAAM rockets capable of knocking out cruise missiles.

20221013-181803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US dooms Europe to hunger, cold, isolation: Russian parliament leader

    1 killed, 16 injured as tornado, hail hit NE China

    Jaishankar, officials pursue India’s global agenda at multilateral, bilateral levels

    Rumsfeld talked of ‘a chunk of money’ to get Paks to...