The song ‘Allah De Bande’ from the upcoming Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur-starrer theatrical film ‘Gumraah’ hit the airwaves on Friday.

The music video of the song features Aditya strumming a guitar as he jams inside the studio with playback singers Jubin Nautiyal and Aaman Trikha, and the composer of the song Mithoon.

The song started off with mellow notes on the piano until Jubin makes a brief appearance through his voice before it’s cut off by the distorted guitar. The song then extends into a full-blown soft rock piece with Sufi influences and elements like guitars on distortion, drum beats and violins.

‘Gumraah’ is the Hindi remake of the Tamil crime thriller movie ‘Thadam’. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Anjum Khetani under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, and is scheduled to hit the screens on April 7.

