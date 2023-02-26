The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of former MP Umakant Yadav in connection with the case involving the alleged grabbing of Gandhi Ashram in Azamgarh district.

The court observed that he is a ‘constant threat’ to society.

“Such a person is a constant threat to the civil society governed by the rule of law. He is a threat to the society and peace loving and law-abiding citizens,” the court added.

Expressing anguish that he has been convicted only in two cases despite having a long criminal history, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, “The accused applicant had allegedly committed the first offence of murder in 1974 and in 48 years of his long and heinous journey in the world of crime, he could be convicted only in two cases, that too in 2022. This is very perturbing and does not augur well for a democratic polity and a society which is governed by rule of law. All wings of the government — executive, legislative and judiciary — must share the blame for allowing such a dreaded criminal to go scot-free in several heinous offences. Such a criminal should not have any place in society.”

The present bail application was filed, seeking bail by the accused applicant in a 2019 case.

It was alleged that on September 27, 2019, on exhortation of present accused applicant, his sons — Ravikant Yadav and Dineshkant Yadav and several unknown accomplices — broke open the locks of Gandhi Ashram and stole government property and documents.

The said Gandhi Ashram situated on Nazul land was constructed by funds given by the World Bank and mobilised by the ashram itself.

After looting the government property and the documents, the said ashram was painted by the accused applicant in pink. The building was, thereafter, occupied by the accused applicant and his sons.

At the time of incident, no one from the ashram staff was present on the premises.

Rejecting the bail application, the court said, “The accused applicant — Umakant — was two times MP and one-time MLA. The rich but inglorious criminal history of the accused applicant of heinous offences would disclose that he had accumulated wealth and properties of several hundred crores from the proceeds of crime, using his political clout, muscle power, mafia and don image. On an overall view of the aforesaid facts, this court does not find any ground to enlarge the accused applicant on bail.”

