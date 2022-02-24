INDIA

Allahabad HC denies bail to man who sent woman’s pictures to family

By NewsWire
The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to a man who allegedly sent his girlfriend’s intimate pictures to her family.

The court termed it “as an exclusive case of betrayal of the faith of the victim by the applicant” and said that the man was “most gender insensitive and crooked person”.

Both, victim and applicant Balram Jaiswal, came into contact with each other through Facebook. When this relationship deepened, both of them visited a number of places where he took some “videos and pictures” in intimate condition and thereafter, started exploiting her.

The victim lodged FIR against the applicant under section 376 (rape) and other sections of IPC, as well as section 67 of Information Technology Act at Lanka police station in Varanasi district.

The applicant has been in jail since August 9, 2021 in connection with this case.

The counsel for the applicant took the plea that the victim is a major girl and understands the repercussions of pre-marital sex. Whatever happened between them was with her consent.

Counsel for the petitioner further argued that the medical report indicates that there is no sign of forcible sexual relationship.

Rejecting the bail application of Balram Jaiswal, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi observed, “The applicant cannot be permitted to roam around freely, without paying the price of this sin. This is a case of betrayal of the faith of the victim by the applicant. She clearly states the applicant has forwarded those intimate photographs to her family.”

