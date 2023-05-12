INDIA

Allahabad HC directs ASI to carry out scientific survey of Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a ‘scientific survey’ of the ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain its age.

The court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage is done to the structure during the survey.

The court upturned the district judge’s decision in this regard.

A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, demanding carbon dating of the Shivling.

The ASI had submitted its report in a sealed envelope on Thursday.

20230512-173203

