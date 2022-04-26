The Allahabad High Court (HC) has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM), Yogi Adityanath may be directed to take the oath of office of the CM again in his real name.

According to the petitioner, different names were being used by the CM like ‘Adityanath’, ‘Yogi Adityanath’, etc.

Dismissing the PIL filed by one Namaha of Delhi, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner.

The petitioner’s plea was that various names of Yogi Adityanath were being used in various forums, including digital, causing confusion among the people at large.

Therefore, the state government must be directed to use only one name of the Chief Minister on digital as well as non-digital forums.

Additional Advocate General (AAG), Manish Goel, appearing for the state government, opposed the plea and argued that the petition is not maintainable as the CM has been made party in his individual capacity in the petition and a PIL cannot be filed against an individual.

In addition to it, the petitioner has not disclosed his credentials as per the HC rules.

The petitioner has also not filed the petition for the benefit of the people at large but only to gain publicity, the AAG argued.

20220426-062603