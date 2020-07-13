Allahabad HC dismisses plea for probe into Dubey encounter

Lucknow, July 13 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the encounter death of gangster Vikas Dubey.

The state government told the court that it had already set up a judicial commission and a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the July 3 ambush in which eight policemen were shot dead by Vikas Dubey and his gang and also the events that finally led to his encounter on July 10.

The government counsel said that the petition was infructuous.

The petitioner later withdrew his plea.

–IANS

amita/vd