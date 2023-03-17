INDIA

Allahabad HC expresses over sealing of Rampur school

The Allahabad High Court has expressed ‘strong displeasure’ over the sealing of Rampur Public School, run on the leased land of Maulana Jauhar Ali Research Institute, and said that it is wrong to seal schools at the time of examination.

Giving immediate relief in the matter, the court directed to open the school from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and said that there is no fault of the children studying in the school.

The order was given by the division bench of Justices Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Anish Kumar Gupta while hearing the petition of the Executive Committee Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

The state government, meanwhile, informed the court that classrooms required for internal examination of students at Rampur Public School (RPS) will be opened and no interference in the examination will be caused from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the exam days on FRiday and Saturday.

The Rampur Public School is located on the leased land of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Shodh Sansthan (Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute). The premises were sealed by the Rampur district administration recently.

The court directed the Rampur district administration to abide by the order and fixed March 21 for the next hearing.

The Rampur Public School’s lease had expired on January 28 and accordingly, the minorities welfare officer of Rampur had directed that the building be vacated.

When the school building was not vacated, the Rampur district administration sealed the entire premises.

The present petition was filed by the executive committee of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

In the petition, the decision of the district administration was demanded to be quashed.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the internal examination of the students of class 1 to 9 and class 11 is going on in the institution, which will end on Saturday.

