Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi

The Allahabad High Court has approved the anticipatory bail plea of Vishwa Hindu Sena general secretary, Digvijay Choubey, who had threatened to demolish the disputed Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

Besides approving the bail plea, the court also invoked a ban on his arrest. Digvijay Choubey had threatened to “make the condition of Gyanvapi like Babri”.

However, the anticipatory bail has been granted until the police file the chargesheet.

The bail plea was heard by Justice Subhash Chand Sharma.

In August 2022, Choubey had announced to perform religious rituals on the disputed premises. He also threatened to demolish the disputed premises. He was arrested after a case was filed against him at the Bhelupur police station in Varanasi.

