Allahabad HC grants bail to Prayagraj violence accused

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Javed Mohammad a.k.a Javed Pump, the main accused in the post-Friday namaz violence at Atala in Prayagraj on June 10, 2022.

A criminal case was lodged against Javed at the Khuldabad police station.

Justice Ajay Bhanot granted bail to Javed with a caveat that he should not post any message that disrupts social harmony or national unity.

On January 28, the court had granted bail to Javed in another criminal case registered at Kareli police station of the Prayagraj district.

Appearing for the applicant, senior advocate S.F.A Naqvi contended that Javed had been languishing in jail since June 10, 2022, and many similarly placed accused have already been released on bail, therefore, he too is entitled to be released on bail.

Naqvi further said that the applicant is a law-abiding citizen who holds the unity of the country and amity between various communities very close to his heart.

“The applicant has neither posted nor shall post any messages which disrupt social harmony in the society,” the counsel added.

The present FIR was lodged against Javed and a few others under IPC sections of Explosive Substance Act, Public Property Damages Act and Explosive Substance Act at Khuldabad police station.

20230224-081404

