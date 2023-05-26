INDIA

Allahabad HC issues notice to Rampur MLA

NewsWire
0
0

The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the BJP MLA from Rampur, Akash Saxena, on a petition filed by SP leader Asim Raza.

The bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh has fixed the next hearing of the case in the first week of August.

In his petition, Raza has alleged that BJP leader Saxena indulged in corrupt practices to win the election. The petitioner added that Saxena and local police did not permit several electors to come out from their houses and cast vote.

Raza has claimed that these voters were, by and large, his supporters and were bound to vote for him. On this ground, Raza has requested the court to declare the election of Saxena as MLA null and void.

It may be recalled that the Assembly seat of Rampur had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case.

Asim Raza, who was the SP candidate from the seat, lost to BJP’s Akash Saxena in the election.

20230526-085202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha NCP leader’s murder: Fugitive editor nabbed from Hyd

    IDP India’s work culture and policies bring it global commendation as...

    Drama series ‘Crash Course’ to unravel story of India’s education industry

    TN should suspend consent given to build 3&4 1,000 MW N-power...