The Allahabad High Court has issued a notice to the BJP MLA from Rampur, Akash Saxena, on a petition filed by SP leader Asim Raza.

The bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh has fixed the next hearing of the case in the first week of August.

In his petition, Raza has alleged that BJP leader Saxena indulged in corrupt practices to win the election. The petitioner added that Saxena and local police did not permit several electors to come out from their houses and cast vote.

Raza has claimed that these voters were, by and large, his supporters and were bound to vote for him. On this ground, Raza has requested the court to declare the election of Saxena as MLA null and void.

It may be recalled that the Assembly seat of Rampur had fallen vacant following the disqualification of Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case.

Asim Raza, who was the SP candidate from the seat, lost to BJP’s Akash Saxena in the election.

