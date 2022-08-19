The Allahabad High Court has questioned the delays by police in registering cases related to crime against women.

During the hearing of a PIL, the court, showing strictness, asked the state government to explain the delays.

Significantly, the grandmother of three minor grandchildren had filed a PIL, which was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice J.J. Munir.

The court told the state government that sometimes it takes over six months to register a case. The court asked why such a situation was being created in the state.

On March 14, the maternal grandmother had accused Mukesh, who was living with her daughter, of raping the minor grandchildren.

The grandmother had tried to lodge an FIR in the Ghaziabad police station, but the police did not register the FIR.

After this, on April 6 after the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission and the Chief Justice, an FIR was registered.

The police registered a case against the accused Mukesh and Rajkumari in Tila Mor of Ghaziabad under IPC 376 506, but despite the victims being minors, the POCSO Act was not invoked.

After this, the grandmother had approached the court and demanded action against the guilty policemen through public interest litigation.

