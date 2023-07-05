INDIA

Allahabad HC refuses to quash proceedings against Prajapati

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has refused to quash the proceedings initiated against former Samajwadi Party (SP) minister Gayatri Prajapati under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for spending a disproportionate amount of Rs 2. 98 crore on purchase of different properties.

The bench passed the order rejecting the petition of Prajapati challenging the proceedings against him in a special court on Tuesday.

Prajapati had pleaded that no prima-facie offence was made out against him for his trial in the case.

Dismissing his plea, a bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi observed, “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed the complaint after conducting investigation after the evidence collected prima facie established commission of offence under PMLA, and hence, there appears to be no illegality in the order passed by the special court of PMLA rejecting his plea for discharge and the order of the court framing charges against him.”

Holding that Prajapati needs to face trial before the special court, the bench said, “During 2012 to 2017, Prajapati, who was a minister, misused his official position and unlawfully gained several crores of rupees in cash, which was deposited in the bank accounts of his family members, his employees and companies, in which his sons were directors. Investigation revealed that the applicant rose exponentially in wealth ever since he became a minister.”

2023070534064

