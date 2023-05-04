The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgment on a petition seeking transfer of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, in which Hindu devotees have claimed right over the land on which the Shahi Masjid Idgah is built, from the Mathura district court to the high court.

The petitioners have requested that the original trial be conducted by the high court as the matter involved is of national importance.

Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra reserved the verdict after hearing a transfer petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura through devotee Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others and also the counsel for the respondents.

The court asked the counsels of the respective parties to provide written submissions within three days.

The respondents in this case include the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board; the management committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, next to Krishna Janmabhoomi temple; the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust through Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura; and Shrikrishna Janam Sthan Sewa Sansthan, through Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura.

The petitioners had filed a civil suit before the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, for a declaration and injunction, claiming the right of the Hindu community over the Masjid Idgah while stating it was constructed after demolishing a Hindu temple and that such construction cannot be a mosque as no waqf was created and the land was never dedicated for the construction of the mosque.

