Allahabad HC stays proceedings in criminal case against Arvind Kejriwal

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has stayed the further proceedings in a criminal case filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Sultanpur district court.

Justice D.K. Singh passed the order on a petition moved by Kejriwal and fixed January 13 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The Delhi Chief Minister said in his plea that the Supreme Court (SC) had already exempted his personal appearance in the case but the trial court at Sultanpur was proceeding further in the case.

As the SC allowed his plea, the trial court proceedings would be futile and, as such, until the top court proceedings were concluded, there was no logic to proceed with trial in the case, the plea added.

During the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, an FIR was lodged in Sultanpur against Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas and others for blocking roads, preventing government servants from doing their duty and other offences.

After the charge-sheet was filed, the Sultanpur court had summoned all the accused for trial.

