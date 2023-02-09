HEALTHINDIA

Allahabad HC takes note of private practice in KGMU

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has expressed serious concern over a KGMU professor running a private hospital in the city and also the inability of the state government and the university administration in taking action against him.

Passing the order, Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Alok Mathur said, “It is surprising that a person working in a state university is a director of a private entity, and despite huge amounts of money found in his personal account, including cash, during search operations, no action has been taken by his employer — King George’s Medical University (KGMU).”

The bench passed the order after hearing a tax petition filed by the principal commissioner of Income Tax (Central).

Reacting strongly against private medical practice despite its ban, the bench observed, “It is expected that the university concerned and the state government shall make due inquiries and proceed appropriately against such individuals who are found indulging in blatant private practice and making profits in private companies and also being on their boards as directors.”

The bench directed its registrar to send a copy of the order to the principal secretary (medical education) and KGMU Vice Chancellor Lieutenant General (Retired) Bipin Puri.

“The conduct rules pertaining to government servants and even those employed in public corporations/utilities are not permitted to indulge in private practice unless there is specific rule or provisions in this regard. This court has been informed that the doctors of King George’s Medical University are entitled to non-practicing allowance and further that there is bar from private practice which clearly indicates that they cannot work anywhere except for the University where they are appointed,” the bench added.

