The students of the chemistry department in Allahabad University (AU), led by their supervisor and dean faculty of science Prof Shekhar Srivastava, have developed a device which will prevent backflow of injected liquid in humans.

The device will automatically lock the output pipe after the stipulated amount of medicine or for that matter any liquid as being injected by the doctor has been injected in the body.

The device has been granted patent for a period of 10 years by the Kolkata-based office of General of Patent, Design and Trademark, ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The device is the effort of a team led by Prof Srivastava and included research scholars Rahul Kannaujia, Ghulam Mustafa and Mukta Singh.

According to Rahul Kannaujia, “Last July, one of my friends had to be admitted to a hospital and while attending to him, I noticed that it was quite cumbersome to deliver the medicine through the drip. Moreover, every time when the saline water or injections would get emptied or cross the prescribed limit, we had to call the nursing staff to stop the outflow. Having witnessed the pain that my friend had to undergo, I thought of preparing a device which would help in delivering the medicine easily in the patient’s body and stop the outflow when the prescribed limit is reached.”

He further added, “It is often seen that when blood or other medicine is injected into the patient’s body, after the same in the packet finishes, the blood and fluids start coming back from the body. However, this device will not let backflow of liquid from the patient’s body.”

Prof Srivastava said, “The device will be more beneficial for administering medicines in children and older peoples because many times, the dosage exceeds the requirement which proves to be harmful.”

Moreover, there are no side-effects in the patient’s body, he said.

