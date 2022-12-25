INDIA

Allahabd HC asks UP govt to raise retirement age of LU teachers to 65 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to increase the retirement age of teaching staff in Lucknow University from 62 years to 65 years.

A single bench of Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed this order while hearing a petition filed by Dr Prem Chandra Mishra.

It is the case of the petitioners that they were entitled to be allowed to continue their services as teachers in the university concerned till the age of 65 years and relied on three identical orders passed by a coordinate bench of the Court in similar situations.

All the petitioners have common ground, that in all these cases, it was directed to the state government to incorporate the necessary amendments in the respective university statues, so as to raise/ increase the age of superannuation from the existing 62 years to 65 years.

The petitioner, in the writ petition claims to have been working as a Professor (Psychology) in the University of Lucknow, wherein he superannuated on attaining the age of 62 years in July 2020.

However, since the petitioner was extended the session benefit, he retired in June 2021.

It is the common submission of the counsels for the petitioners that the Government of India through the Ministry of Human Resources Development, department of Higher Education had decided to increase the age of superannuation for all persons holding teaching positions on regular employment against sanctioned posts as in March 2017 in any of the centrally funded higher and technical education institute under the said Ministry.

In the said chronology, the Government of India, on the recommendation of the University Grant Commission has also decided to revise the pay scale of teachers in Central Universities subject to the various provisions of “Scheme of pay scales as contained in Government Order dated 31.12.2008”.

It is the case of the petitioners that although the salaries of the teachers in the state universities, including the Lucknow university, were revised under the scheme, however the Lucknow university failed to modify its statutes so as to bring the age of superannuation of teaching staff in conformity with the said scheme/regulations.

20221225-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priyanka offers prayers in UP Gurudwara

    Another disaster in Andhra raises fresh questions on industrial safety

    9 signs you’re being catfished by your Ex

    Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting Anantnag