Multi-faceted Tollywood star who’s known for his grip on comedy, Allari Naresh’s latest release is set for a November release. The makers on Thursday announced the release date of the movie. ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’ will be hitting the screens worldwide on November 11.

The announcement poster shows Naresh, along with his colleagues and police officials, walking in the tribal area.

‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’ helmed by A.R. Mohan is currently in the post-production stages.

The film has garnered a buzz in film circles, following the positive response to the teaser. The video that unveiled the storyline of the movie presented Allari Naresh in an intense character as a government official who is sent on election duty in the tribal area- of Maredumulli where he faces many challenges.

Razesh Danda of Hasya Movies is producing the movie, in association with Zee Studios.

Anandhi is the leading lady in the movie, where Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Sampath Raj will be seen in important roles. Balaji Gutta is the co-producer of the movie that has music by Sricharan Pakala, while Raam Reddy handled the cinematography. Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues. Brahma Kadali is the art director and Chota K. Prasad is the editor.

