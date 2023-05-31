Allari Naresh’s Telugu action thriller Ugram will be streamed on OTT platform on June 2.

Prime Video on Wednesday announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film features Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja and Sharath Lohitashwa in the lead roles.

Ugram will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 2, Prime Video said.

Ugram which was the first collaboration between Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala after the 2021 hit Naandhi was released in theatres on May 5. Though the film has not done well on the box-office, Naresh’s performance has come in for praise.

Ugram presents an enthralling action-drama that revolves around CI Shiva Kumar (Allari Naresh), a determined police officer, who delves into the investigation of a series of missing persons in Warangal. However, Shiva’s personal life takes a grim turn when his wife, Aparna (Mirnaa Menon), decides to leave him due to his aggressive nature. Tragedy strikes when Shiva, Aparna, and their daughter, Lucky meet with an accident. While Shiva gets injured, both Aparna and Lucky suddenly go missing. Driven by love and desperation, Shiva embarks on an unwavering mission to locate his family, unravelling shocking secrets in the process.

“Ugram is a special project; I got to reunite with director Vijay (Kanakamedala) and portrayed an honest and powerful cop in the film, which is a departure from my usual comic roles. I am confident that this action-packed thriller will captivate fans worldwide, keeping them at the edge of their seats,” said Naresh.

“As a director, my belief lies in crafting stories that tackle serious issues and be able to weave them in meaningful narratives,” said director Vijay Kanakamedala. “Naresh’s versatility as an actor is truly admirable, and in Ugram, he has delivered a performance that is both fierce and intense. Every element of the film – from the carefully chosen production design to the meticulous shot division – was thoughtfully planned prior to the shoot, ensuring an impactful storytelling experience for the audience. We cherish the immense love and support fans showered on the action drama in theatres, and I am eagerly awaiting the audiences across the globe to watch the film.”

