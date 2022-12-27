INDIA

Allegations against E.P. Jayarajan ‘a creation of media’, says Kerala CPI-M

Amid in the Jayarajan vs Jayarajan spat in the state, the CPI-M’s Kerala unit on Tuesday dismissed the controversy as nothing but “a creation of the media”.

Arriving for the party’s Politburo meeting in Delhi, the party’s state Secretary M.V. Govindan, facing media for the first time after this issue surfaced, said there are no issues and what is being heard is nothing but a creation of the media.

“No, the Politburo is not going to discuss this issue,” he said as he walked into the party’s national headquarters.

Since Saturday, the ruling CPI-M in Kerala was caught in a row after party leader P. Jayarajan at the party meetings of the top brass, alleged that current Left Democratic Front Convenor and former state Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and his family had “amassed huge wealth”.

E.P. Jayarajan’s son and wife are directors of a company, which own a Rs 30 crore ayurveda resort in Kannur opened in 2019 and this was what P. Jayarajan had indicated.

On Monday, E.P. Jayarajan’s aides hit back, accusing P. Jayarajan of having links with a gold smuggling gang and has failed to submit proper account statements of election expenses, when the latter was the CPI-M candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Govindan’s statement has come at a time when both the Congress and the BJP in Kerala have slammed the Vijayan government and his party is nothing but a mafia. While the BJP leaders have demanded a probe by a central agency, the Congress is seeking a judicial probe.

Meanwhile, the grapevine is Vijayan has had a meeting with P. Jayarajan while asking E.P. Jayarajan to get active again. The latter, after several weeks, was seen at a public meeting, but when the media got to him him and fired a volley of questions, the otherwise irrepressible leader did not open his mouth and just beamed for the cameras.

A section of the media had speculated that E.P. Jayarajan will quit as the Left Democratic Front Convenor, but his appearance at a public meeting after several weeks indicates that this may not be likely.

On the other hand, Vijayan, approached by media in Delhi, asked “how is the cold in Delhi ” before walking away and said if he has to say anything, the media will be informed.

