INDIA

Alleged audio clip of K’taka BJP MLA talking about PM goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

An alleged audio clip of Shivaraj Patil, the BJP MLA in Karnataka’s Raichur district, talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral across the state on Friday.

In the clip, Patil alleges that no one, including the Prime Minister, can question him and he will not listen to any stooge.

“There is no Modi or anyone. I am the only Shivaraj Patil. I won’t listen to any sidekicks. I am not bothered about Modi’s right hand. I am the single army. I don’t have any right or left. I am Modi. I am Trump. They can’t play me,” the MLA is heard saying in the 3-minute clip.

“I don’t care if I lose or win the election. If there is any person without worries in the world, it is Shivaraj Patil. I am like God. I ask my boys to touch my feet and take blessings everyday,” he says.

The development comes as an embarrassment to the state’s ruling party ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls and it is already becoming a topic of discussion in the political circles.

So far, Patil has not issued any clarification regarding the audio clip.

20230331-120803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 80 lakh cr public money at risk if PSBs privatised:...

    Raid at premises linked to Bihar official in disproportionate assets case

    Lynchings in Punjab indicate fault lines in religio-social fabric

    Married man shoots girlfriend at Oyo hotel in Delhi