Alleged sexual assault allegation leaves Brampton city councillor under a cloud

Brampton Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon has been found in violation of the city’s council code of conduct by its Integrity Commissioner Muneeza Sheikh in connection to an alleged sexual assault during last November’s trade mission to Turkey.

Following this, Dhillon released a letter on social media on Friday, stating: “I completely deny the recent integrity commissioner report regarding misconduct allegations against me which was flawed, riddled with inconsistencies, and lacked any due process. I have commenced legal action against this one-sided, politically-driven report.”

Dhillon’s lawyer Nader R. Hasan told the media that his client has launched an application for judicial review in Divisional Court challenging the validity of the report and the investigation.

According to news reports, the incident occured last December at her hotel room in Turkey on November 14 during a Canada-Turkey Business Council trade delegation. The alleged victim’s attorney maintains that a part of the whole incident has been captured on an audio file where the victim can be heard telling Councillor Dhillon that she wanted to be left alone and asked that he should leave.

Dhillon denies the allegations calling them completely baseless.

News reports say Canada’s foreign affairs was contacted — or at least representatives from the Canadian Mission in Turkey were contacted — (and) nothing was really done. Back in Canada, no meaningful investigation seems to have taken place and no charges have been laid.

According to Sheikh, Dhillon violated four rules in the council code of conduct: harassment; discreditable conduct; failure to adhere to council policies and procedures; and reprisals and obstruction.

Sheikh has recommended a 90-day suspension without pay, along with a formal reprimand Dhillon, and his removal from membership and chair (where applicable) of a committee, among other things.

Sheikh added that she is “displeased that there is no avenue (at least insofar as it relates to my mandate and jurisdiction) that allows for Councillor Dhillon’s immediate removal from City Council.”

It is clear that there is a lot more to this story. Details are few and this leads to residents of Brampton to speculate even more about what actually happened.