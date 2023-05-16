West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda, a popular tribal face in the state Cabinet, sat on the stairs of a state-run medical college and hospital in protest against the alleged misbehaviour by a doctor.

According to Hansda, the event took place late on Monday night when she went to the Jhargram Medical College & Hospital to inquire about the health condition of people injured in the nor’westers earlier the same evening.

“A doctor was misbehaving with the family members of one of the injured persons when I reached there. I asked the doctor his name. He not only refused to tell me his name, but used insulting words against me. Later I came to know that his name was Saikat Rana,” she said.

The minister immediately sat on the stairs of the hospital as a mark of protest. Later, she withdrew following the request of the hospital superintendent.

She said that previously too she had received many complaints against a section of the doctors and medical staff of misbehaving with the family members of the patients. “I witnessed that myself on Monday. I am surprised how such misbehaviour can come from a doctor,” she said.

