The family of a 10-month-old baby girl, who died due to alleged negligence of doctors and staff at Postgraduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH) here, created an uproar seeking action against the guilty.

Upon receiving information in this regard on Sunday, Kotwali Sector-20 police reached the spot and pacified the agitated family members.

Badri Paswan, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, alleged that his granddaughter’s health deteriorated on Saturday. They rushed her to the hospital, where one Dr Umesh Reddy examined her and asked them to bring the child again if her health deteriorated further, he added.

At around 1 a.m., when the child was again taken to the hospital as her condition worsened, the staff on duty administered an injection and asked them to come back the next day.

On Sunday morning at around 10 a.m, the child was vomiting continuously, but the receptionist at the hospital turned down their request to see a doctor. The receptionist said that their appointment number was 24 and the doctor would examine the baby only then.

The family said that she was later admitted in a hurry after her health worsened but she died soon after.

Paswan alleged that hospital reports falsely stated that the child was brought dead and they were pressured by the doctors to sign the report.

Police are investigating the matter.

