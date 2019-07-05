Allen, Pooran, Thomas handed 1st Windies contracts

St. John’s (Antigua) July 9 (IANS) Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas have been handed central contracts by the West Indies Cricket for 2019-20 season. Pooran, Allen and Thomas were all part of the World Cup squad where West Indies finished at the ninth spot.

The CWI contracts for male cricketers are divided into all-format, red-ball and white-ball contracts.

Opening batsman John Campbell, who made his Test debut against England earlier this year, has also been handed his first contract in the red-ball category.

The number of all-format contracts on the men’s side has now increased from four to seven with Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul joining those in the Test and ODI formats: captain Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach on the list.

A total of 15 women — an increase of three — have also earned central contracts to run for the same period, including veteran all-rounder Stacy-Ann King, fellow left-hander Kycia Knight and newcomers Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean and Karishma Ramharack.

“We believe the 2019-20 contract list provides us with a multi-talented group of players who can represent West Indies men and women across all formats over the contract period,” said interim chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Robert Haynes.

“We believe the mix of players selected are important for the development of our teams going forward and we have looked to award contracts to players who have shown commitment and performance during the past year,” he added.

CWI men’s contracts for 2019-20

All-format: Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

Red-ball: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

White-ball: Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas

CWI women’s contracts 2019-2020

Retained: Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor

New contracts: Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Karishma Ramharack

–IANS

aak/in