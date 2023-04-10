INDIALIFESTYLE

Dozens of passengers were stranded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday after four flights of Alliance Air were cancelled.

Passengers who reached the airport in the morning for flights to Tirupati, Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Mysuru were shocked to know that they had been cancelled.

The flyers complained that the airline did not provide them with prior information about the cancellation.

Airline officials informed the passengers that the flights were cancelled due to operational reasons and assured to refund them.

It also cancelled the flights from Chennai, Bengalauru, Tirupati and Mysuru to Hyderabad.

The cancelled flights are 9I 877 HYD TO TIR, 9I 895 HYD TO BLR, 9I 888 HYD TO VGA, 9I 847 HYD TO MYQ 9I 872 MAA TO HYD, 9I 878 TIR TO HYD, 9I 896 BLR TO HYD, 9I 848 MYQ TO HYD.

