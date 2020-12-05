Canindia News

Alliance Air commences Mumbai-Goa daily direct flights

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Air India subsidiary Alliance Air on Saturday said it commenced daily direct flight operations from Mumbai to Goa.

According to the airline, the inaugural flight operates on Friday had a hundred per cent load factor.

“To cater to the upcoming festivities the airline has introduced this new flight on the route to add to the convenience of flyers who will be travelling to meet their family and friends in the festive season,” the statement said.

“All-inclusive one way inaugural fares for Mumbai to Goa starting at INR 2,957 and for Goa to Mumbai at INR 3,171 only.”

Besides, the airline said that it is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination,” the statement added.

–IANS

rv/sn/sdr/

