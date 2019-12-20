Alliance Air connects Gulbarga to Bengaluru under RCS-UDAN

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Air India subsidiary Alliance Air on Friday commenced direct flight operations connecting Gulbarga with Bengaluru and onwards to Mysuru under the regional air connectivity — UDAN — scheme.

According to the airline, the flight operation has a daily frequency and is offered under an all inclusive one-way fare of Rs 2,645 from Gulbarga to Bengaluru and vice versa.

“The airline has deployed its 70 seater aircraft on this sector… With the addition of Gulbarga there are now 60 stations in Alliance Air’s ambit,” the airline said in a statement.

–IANS

