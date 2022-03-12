INDIA

Alliance Air flight skids off runway at Jabalpur airport, passengers safe

By NewsWire
0
0

A major accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh after an Alliance Air aircraft with 55 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Jabalpur airport on Saturday.

As per the information received, an Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft skidded off the runaway while landing, but fortunately no injury was caused to any crew member or passenger.

In an official statement, Alliance Air said the aircraft shot off the runway by 10 metres. Flight ATR72-600 was scheduled to land in Jabalpur at around 1:15 pm, bringing 55 passengers and five crew members from Delhi.

“We are grateful that all passengers and crew of the flight are safe. Our first priority is to evacuate the passengers without compromising their safety. While we follow the laid down policies as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers and crew, we regret the unfortunate incident,” said Alliance Air in a statement.

It further said action has been initiated in the matter and cockpit crew members have been de-roasted.

“Taking a strict note of the incident, an investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities, and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place,” it added.

The flight left onlookers and passengers scared on Saturday after it had a runway excursion while landing at the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur.

As per the information received, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also ordered an probe into the matter.

A runaway excursion is when an aircraft skids off the runway during take-off or landing. The aircraft can veer off its route while speeding up on the ground due to several factors, including weather circumstances, technical issues, or even a miscalculated approach to the runway.

20220312-205002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.