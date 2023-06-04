INDIA

Alliance with TDP mere speculation, says Telangana BJP chief

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana unit BJP president Bandi Sanjay has dismissed as mere speculation some media reports that BJP will have an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana for the coming Assembly elections.

Sanjay said on Sunday told his party cadres that there was no need to pay attention to speculative stories in the media.

The speculations were triggered after TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda in Delhi.

This was Naidu’s first meeting with Amit Shah after the TDP pulled out of the BJP-led NDA in 2018.

The meeting which took place at Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi on Saturday night lasted for nearly an hour. The three leaders are believed to have discussed the proposal for reviving the alliance.

They are reported to have discussed the possibilities of a TDP-BJP alliance in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due towards the end of 2023 while elections for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls next year.

Sanjay, who is also a BJP MP, said there was nothing wrong with Naidu meeting Amit Shah and Nadda. He remarked that BJP leaders do not avoid meeting opposition leaders and people.

The BJP leader also stated that “the BJP is not like Chief Minister KCR to mortgage the state’s interests”.

20230604-193203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why is Congress running away from probe: Anurag Thakur

    Cab driver arrested for killing stray dog in B’luru

    BJP only national party in India, says Nadda

    Two juveniles nabbed in builder murder case