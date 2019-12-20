Allot funds for maintenance: Adhir to railways after B’wan mishap

Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) Blaming Indian Railways’ reluctance to allocate funds towards maintenance of its property for the collapse of a portion of the Burdwan Junction railway station, Congress Lok Sabha leader and former Minister of State for Railways Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that money should be allotted immediately for undertaking maintenance work.

“Railways is not keen to allocate funds for maintenance. The government is talking big and increasing fare. People have no problem if fares are raised, but they want the railways to ensure hassle-free, safe commuting.

“The Burdwan railway station accident is the result of lack of maintenance. The Railways should allot funds for maintenance immediately,” said Chowdhury.

As many as five persons were injured when a portion of the portico of Burdwan Junction railway station of the Eastern Railway collapsed at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Train movement was not affected, a senior official said.

