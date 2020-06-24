Allow bars in restaurants to open, Goa hoteliers tell CM

Panaji, June 24 (IANS) Resumption of bars attached to restaurants, extending the 9 p.m. curfew by two hours and opening of all restaurants by July 1 are some of the key demands made by the state’s hoteliers to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Gaurish Dhond, President of the Goa Hotels and Restaurants Association, said some of the guidelines in the state government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for hotels were not feasible.

Since liquor outlets had been opened, allow restaurants to open their attached bars too as most restaurants in Goa couldn’t function without a bar, Dhond said after meeting the Chief Minister on Tuesday and submitting a memorandum requesting re-opening of all restaurants, bars and hotels by July 1 with proper SOPs.

“Goa is not a place where we just booze. People drink one or half peg before dinner. That’s part of our culture,” Dhond said.

According to the SOP, only retail and wholesale liquor stores have been allowed to reopen.

“Covid-19 is going to be there. It’s up to us to see how best we can take care of ourselves using social distancing, masks, sanitisers and following SOPs,” Dhond said and added, the Chief Minister assured to help us.

Goa has nearly 3,000 standalone restaurants of repute, most of whom have geared up to reopen once the government gives a go-ahead.

–IANS

maya/pcj