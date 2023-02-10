INDIALIFESTYLE

Allow RSS marches across state: Madras HC tells TN Police

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Police to allow the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold route marches on public roads in the state.

Quashing an earlier order dated November 4, 2022, passed by a single judge restricting the RSS events to their compound limits, the bench comprising Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Friday noted that a democratic state has the responsibility to uphold the right to freedom of speech and expression of its citizens.

The bench directed the RSS to propose three dates for the march route and apply for necessary police permits.

While ordering the police to process the RSS application according to the laws, the bench also instructed the RSS to organise the march in a peaceful manner.

