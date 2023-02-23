INDIA

All's not well between E.P Jayarajan and CPI(M)in Kerala

Ruling Left Democratic Front convenor E.P.Jayarajan’s continued absence from the CPI(M)’s Kerala yatra, that got underway on Monday from Kasargod, has brought to fore the simmering tension between the two.

Jayarajan, the former State Industries Minister, was the second most powerful person in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, but being disallowed to contest the 2021 Assembly polls changed the equation.

Being a disciplined party worker, he did not express his displeasure but it started to surface after he was not named to the politburo after the passing away of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was further peeved when M.V.Govindan was not only named as the state party secretary, but also to the politburo.

As he was lying low, there erupted a controversy about his family members making a huge investment in a plush ayurveda resort. Speculations were rife that it was his colleague and another party veteran P.Jayarajan who raised the issue during an internal party meeting.

When the news gained traction, the party was forced to deny media reports that a party probe will be carried out on this.

But Jayarajan was conspicuously missing from the state-wide yatra led by Govindan, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading to speculations and inferences.

On Thursday, the rumours gained momentum as despite being present in Kannur, he was not seen in the yatra when it entered his district in the morning.

When this question was put to Govindan, he said, “He will be joining the yatra as he can join us from anywhere.”

Sources close to Jayarajan said since he had other engagements, he could not make it to the yatra. This explanation, however, has not gone down well with the top brass of the CPI(M).

If he fails to join the yatra before it leaves Kannur tonight, it will lead to the rumour-mill working overtime.

