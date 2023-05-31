Trouble seems to be brewing in the Kerala unit of the NCP, an ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, which has two MLAs in the state.

Of the two legislators — State Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran and Thomas K.Thomas –, the latter has been warned by the party national president Sharad Pawar against airing personal differences in public.

Apparently, Thomas is cut up with State NCP president- P.C.Chacko, a former top brass of the Indian National Congress.

Thomas expressed his ire when Chacko decided to intervene in local party affairs at the home district of Thomas which is Alappuzha and what started as a small difference of opinion between the two has assumed the form of an ugly spat.

Since Saseendran has pledged his full support to the Chacko camp, Thomas is angry with him too.

“Chacko is interfering in the appointment of the Alappuzha district party president of our party. He is trying to ruin the party and wants me to be thrown out. He is trying to impose things, which should be done either by Pawarji or Praful Patel,” said Thomas.

To his utter surprise this morning, Thomas was served with a warning to behave himself and talk about issues only in the party forums.

Incidentally, Thomas who won from the Kuttanad Assembly constituency in Alappuzha is the brother of businessman-turned former MLA who also was a State Minister- Thomas Chandy who won thrice but passed away while being a legislator in 2019.

His seat was given to Thomas in the 2021 Assembly elections which he won comfortably.

Things for Thomas have not been smooth as many in the NCP feel he should not have been given the seat and ever since his victory and with the arrival of Chacko, he has been feeling the heat.

Now all eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who Thomas expects will intervene to resolve issues, as the two share a good rapport.

