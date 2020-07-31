Canindia News

Allu Arjun ‘elated’ to announce new film ‘AA21’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE028

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram and announced his next film on Friday. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva.

Arjun also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled “AA21”, on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

“Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with @sivakoratala garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi and Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys,’ he captioned the poster.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

How Sobhita D is living her dream of an ‘outer space’ mission

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Inside Nithiin & Shalini’s lockdown wedding

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Telegu star Pawan Kalyan’s fans ransack Ram Gopal Varma’s office

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.