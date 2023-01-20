ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Allu Arjun arrives in Vizag for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ action sequence shoot

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who swayed the nation with his ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is working tirelessly to put together the sequel for his blockbuster 2021 hit, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Currently, the team of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is in Vizag for a 10-day shoot.

In these 10 days, the makers will round up quite a few sequences including a fight sequence with Allu Arjun. The superstar is currently donning long hair for this sequence. A fanclub of Allu Arjun shared a still from the sets which shows Allu being showered with flower petals and he greets his fans through the sunroof of his car.

The ‘Pushpa’ franchise has cultivated a rock-solid fanbase given its thoroughly entertaining storytelling, superhit songs like ‘Oo Antava’, Allu Arjun’s power-packed dialogues and a terrific performance from Fahadh Faasil.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair and also Fahadh Faasil. The film will soon enter the post-production stage.

20230120-175802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samantha Akkineni wraps up ‘Shaakuntalam’ shoot on emotional note

    ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to hit the screens on Feb 4, 2022

    Supriya Pilgaonkar: I was destined to be an actor

    Shooting of Indian portions of Vijay Antony-starrer ‘Ratham’ over