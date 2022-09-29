ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Allu Arjun celebrates wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday in Amritsar

NewsWire
0
0

Despite being one of the most popular film stars, ‘Pushpa’ fame Allu Arjun remains a family man at heart. In yet another instance of his down to earth attitude, Allu Arjun has gone to Amritsar with family to celebrate wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday.

The star took to social media and shared a picture of Golden Temple, which they visited. Allu Arjun later also shared glimpses of the family time they had.

The superstar along with his wife and kids was seen donning a traditional attire.

He went on share a video of himself and his family taking blessings in the temple. It seems like this time off from Pushpa was a necessity and the entire family thoroughly enjoyed it.

Currently, the pan-India star is basking in the success of Pushpa and the commencement of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint 300cr worldwide.

This year has been a very successful year for the star, especially when his hook steps from the film became a viral trend and his miniatures were used in Ganesh Pandal. He was also seen representing India globally as a grand marshall in the India day parade in New York. This impressed fans to an extent that he took over the social media for a day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen next in Pushpa 2 along with Rashmika Mandanna.

20220929-150803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Babil to dad Irrfan: Working so hard man, wish you were...

    Shweta Tiwari on daughter Palak’s debut: Couldn’t help her much, feel...

    Muzamil Ibrahim: Great that OTT is instrumental in shaping actors’ careers

    Savi Thakur: I’m now afraid of entering an ongoing show