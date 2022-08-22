ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Allu Arjun goes global: After NYC parade, seen with K-Pop band Tri.be on TVC

NewsWire
0
0

“Pushpa – The Rise” star Allu Arjun is literally going places. After attending the Indian Day parade in New York as a Grand Marshal, the star, along with a popular K-pop band, has featured in a television commercial.

While the actor has been busy with his multiple brand shoots, he is finally here with a new TVC where he is seen grooving with Tri.be, one of the world’s most famous k-pop crews. It is for the first time that a K-pop group has collaborated with an Indian superstar.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video where he can be seen showing off some cool dance moves that will surely set the trend this season.

“So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow”

Earlier this month, when Allu Arjun attended the annual Indian day parade in New York, his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures.

The actor trended all over social media. Around five lakh people gathered at the parade, while the actor was also seen saying “Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi” while addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, with ‘Pushpa 2’ all set to go on floors, there’s a lot more in store for Allu Arjun fans in the days ahead.

20220822-192605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sohum Shah says his ‘Maharani 1’ character is a game changer...

    Raveena Tandon: There are better roles written for actors now

    Saif Ali Khan’s look as Vibhooti from ‘Bhoot Police’ revealed

    Sanjay Kapoor recounts his OTT journey and his character in ‘The...