ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Allu Arjun pens a thank you note on completing 20 years in film industry

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has completed two decades in the film industry and has said that he is what he is because of the love of the fans.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared the note on Tuesday and captioned it with a joined hands emoji.

“Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers and fans. Gratitude forever.”

Arjun, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, made his debut with Gangotri in 2003. He rose to prominence starring in Sukumar’s cult classic Arya in 2004.

The actor, who is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills, went on to star in notable films such as ‘Arya 2’, ‘Vedam’, ‘Julayi’, ‘Race Gurram’, ‘Sarrainodu’, ‘DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which turned out to be a blockbuster.

He is now gearing up for the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

20230328-144605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez helps feed people, interacts with Covid warriors

    Tanishk Bagchi chuffed with response to ‘The Punjaabban Song’

    Dia Mirza warns against sharing fake news online

    Rapper Krsna: I am not a fan of virtual concerts