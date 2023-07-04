Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is known for his work in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Sarrainodu’ and several others, is set to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time for his upcoming film.

The two have earlier set the box office on fire with their previous collaborations like ‘Julayi’, ‘S/O Satyamurthy’ and the much acclaimed ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Trivikram’s narrative wizardry intertwines with Allu Arjun’s electrifying screen presence suggesting a massive entertainer and a visual extravaganza. The yet-to-be-titled fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas is said to have one of the biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film.

The film will be released in multiple languages across India. Further details about the film’s title, cast, and release date are currently under the wraps.

Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts and producers Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna will bankroll the film.

2023070333133