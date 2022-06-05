As ‘Pushpa Raj’, pan-India star Allu Arjun’s avatar in ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ won the hearts of the masses with his spectacular acting. The actor is also an avid environmentalist and never lets go of an opportunity to promote nature and its protection.

Be it on the shoots or in real life, the actor never forgets to go down with his green warrior personality to save the environment in the best possible way.

The actor’s love for nature is well known to his fans and a video of him from the sets of ‘Pushpa’ shows how the actor is equally aware of the hygiene of the forest even while shooting.

While ‘Pushpa’ is extensively shot in the beautiful Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh, the actor took responsibility to maintain the beauty of the forest as he specifically requested everyone to throw all the waste materials, like, plastic bags, water bottles, among others in the trash cans to keep the forest clean without harming the beauty of the nature.

On the work front, Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint 300 crore worldwide.

He is currently working on the sequel, ‘Pushpa – The Rule’.

