ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Allu Arjun’s message on World Environment Day: ‘Let’s do our small bit’

NewsWire
0
0

Apart from being known as the star who essayed ‘Pushpa’, Tollywood’s pan-India star Allu Arjun is a dedicated green environmentalist.

The actor has made it a practice to be greeted and gifted with different types of delicate plants by his fans and well-wishers because he values these above everything else.

Inspired by his love and passion for making the country a greener place to live in, the actor has actively participated in several initiatives to promote sustainable green lifestyles.

To mark World Environment Day on Monday, June 5, Allu Arjun took to Instagram, wished everyone “Happy World Environment Day,” and then added a message: “Let’s all of us do our small bit.”

Incidentally, the star, who is known to ensure that film shoots don’t cause any damage to the environment, is the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department responsible for promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. Apart from this, the star has announced his association with an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

20230605-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood must reinvent itself to succeed, says film scholar M.K. Raghavendra...

    Sharmila Tagore recalls Rajesh Khanna showered friends with gifts and houses

    ‘BB16’: Shiv Thakare on MC Stan’s win: ‘Haq hai bhai’

    Indian adaptations of ‘House,’ ‘Suits’ set by Banijay Asia