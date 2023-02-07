After being praised for his portrayal as Allu Arjun’s character in ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, Jagadeesh Bandari is all set to essay the lead role in Telugu OTT original movie ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’.

Produced by the makers of ‘Pushpa’, Mythri Movie Makers, and directed by Abhinav Danda, ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu’ is set in Kollur near Hyderabad and will stream on Telugu OTT platform aha.

Mythri Movie Makers said in a statement: “We are thrilled to bring our first OTT Telugu film for our diverse audiences on aha. Foraying into OTT was a natural progression as we believe it opens up another avenue for us to super serve our audience with immersive entertainment that delights and engages them.

“Along with a powerful storyline, the movie features beautifully composed music which is intricately woven into the story.”

Apart from Jagadeesh, the dark comedy with unexpected twists boasts of an ensemble cast, including Vennela Kishore, Bithri Sathi, Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu and Aneesha Dama.

