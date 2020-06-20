Allu Sirish amused by ‘math’ of life

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Telugu star Allu Sirish is amused how everything in life revolves around mathematics.

“Everything in life is math, including food,” Sirish wrote on his Instagram Stories.

He also posted a picture of a food box along with a note, breaking down the food weight and calories.

Recently, Sirish revealed that he has made a conscious decision to increasingly use and support Indian brands.

“I have made a conscious decision to use and support more Indian brands. I’m aware (that) in a globalised world it may not be practical to avoid all foreign products, but let’s buy local as much as possible,” Sirish posted on Instagram along with a photograph of products of local brands he bought.

“By consuming Indian brands we help our own economy. Here are some products I purchased at the supermarket recently. All Indian brands. Many of us use local products but don’t like to admit as we think that makes us look less cool. It’s time to break that myth. Let’s not just buy local but be vocal about it. I urge you all to #GoLocalBeVocal,” he added.

Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film “Gouravam”, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film “ABCD: American Born Confused Desi”. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.

–IANS

sug/vnc