Miguel Almiron scored one goal and set up another as Paraguay secured a berth in the Copa America knockout phase with a 2-0 win over Chile here.

Paraguay went ahead just after the half-hour mark when Braian Samudio powered in a header at the far post following Almiron’s in-swinging corner on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The Newcastle United midfielder then converted a penalty after Gary Medel was deemed to have brought down Carlos Gonzalez.

Paraguay are now second in the five-team Group A standings, having taken six points from three games. Chile, who were already guaranteed a spot in the last eight before the match, are third with five points.

–IANS

